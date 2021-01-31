Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 26,563 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,563 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of Zoom Video Communications worth $53,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 81.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,911,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,923 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,800,851,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,479,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,705,000 after purchasing an additional 801,813 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,248,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,711,000 after purchasing an additional 370,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 683,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,496,000 after purchasing an additional 61,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $372.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $374.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.41 billion, a PE ratio of 477.01, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.55 and a twelve month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total value of $26,750,755.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,612,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,784 shares of company stock valued at $63,407,782. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

