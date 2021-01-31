Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $45.08 Million Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,099 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.40% of Whirlpool worth $45,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 41.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,506.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $155,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,284 shares of company stock worth $15,009,555. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

Whirlpool stock opened at $185.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.85 and its 200-day moving average is $183.19. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

