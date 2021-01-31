Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,416 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $43,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,210,041,000 after buying an additional 1,437,089 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,623,767,000 after buying an additional 1,392,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,030,150,000 after buying an additional 370,673 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,804,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 324.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 238,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,944,000 after buying an additional 182,302 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.59.

GS opened at $271.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $93.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $309.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

