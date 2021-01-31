Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) Stock Price Down 3%

Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE)’s stock price fell 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.50. 13,457 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 13,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The stock has a market capitalization of $88.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIVE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Riverview Financial by 95.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Riverview Financial by 85.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 12,781 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Riverview Financial in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Riverview Financial by 14.9% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 565,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 73,214 shares in the last quarter. 19.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and noninterest bearing deposits; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes.

