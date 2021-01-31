Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 6,000 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) received a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RIO. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,468.46 ($71.45).

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,589 ($73.02) on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,378 ($83.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of £69.69 billion and a PE ratio of 12.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,794.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,024.75.

In other Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total value of £297.30 ($388.42). Also, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total transaction of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

