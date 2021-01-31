Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Price Hits $293.01 on Top Exchanges

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded up 31.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Rigel Finance coin can now be bought for $293.01 or 0.00863799 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rigel Finance has traded 199% higher against the US dollar. Rigel Finance has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $738,848.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00049422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00131894 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00264641 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00066521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00066147 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,344.17 or 0.95349743 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance launched on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

Rigel Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

