RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Short Interest Update

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the December 31st total of 30,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 85,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RF Industries stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 3.58% of RF Industries worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -587.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $7.07.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

