Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Short Interest Down 33.4% in January

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the December 31st total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 703,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

REXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $48.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.38, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $53.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

