Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Bought by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,390,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares during the period. Rexford Industrial Realty comprises 1.9% of PGGM Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. PGGM Investments owned about 0.07% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $412,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 307,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after buying an additional 146,212 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on REXR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of REXR opened at $48.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.10 and its 200-day moving average is $47.43.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

