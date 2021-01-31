ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) traded up 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.30. 2,716,183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 3,929,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ReWalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 3.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 103.56% and a negative net margin of 312.35%. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. Analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

