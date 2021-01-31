Reviewing Merriman (OTCMKTS:MERR) and Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Merriman (OTCMKTS:MERR) and Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Merriman and Interactive Brokers Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Merriman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Interactive Brokers Group
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2.50
Volatility and Risk
Merriman has a beta of -0.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interactive Brokers Group has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
16.1% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.0% of Merriman shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Merriman and Interactive Brokers Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Merriman
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Interactive Brokers Group
|6.90%
|2.24%
|0.23%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Merriman and Interactive Brokers Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Merriman
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Interactive Brokers Group
|$2.58 billion
|9.88
|$161.00 million
|$2.27
|26.96
Interactive Brokers Group has higher revenue and earnings than Merriman.
Summary
Interactive Brokers Group beats Merriman on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
Merriman Company Profile
Merriman Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Merriman Capital, Inc., provides capital market advisory and research, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's investment banking services include corporate financing services, such as initial public offerings, secondary offerings, and private placements services; and strategic advisory services comprise transaction-specific advice regarding mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and privatizations, as well as general strategic advice. It also offers institutional brokerage services, including institutional sales trading and equity execution, and options execution services to institutional clients. In addition, the company executes securities transactions for money managers, mutual funds, hedge funds, insurance companies, and pension and profit-sharing plans; and provides integrated research and trading solutions, as well as capital markets advisory services. It primarily serves institutional investors and corporate clients. The company was formerly known as Merriman Curhan Ford Group, Inc. and changed its name to Merriman Holdings, Inc. in August 2010. Merriman Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors. In addition, it offers custody, prime brokerage, securities, and margin lending services. Further, the company provides electronic execution and clearing services. It serves institutional and individual customers through approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
