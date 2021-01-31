Reviewing Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) & Cree (NASDAQ:CREE)

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) and Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Himax Technologies and Cree, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Himax Technologies 0 1 5 0 2.83 Cree 0 9 2 0 2.18

Himax Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $6.40, suggesting a potential downside of 32.49%. Cree has a consensus target price of $97.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.04%. Given Cree’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cree is more favorable than Himax Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Himax Technologies and Cree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Himax Technologies 1.80% 3.44% 1.78% Cree -38.54% -5.94% -3.98%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Himax Technologies and Cree’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Himax Technologies $671.84 million 2.43 -$13.61 million ($0.07) -135.43 Cree $903.90 million 12.34 -$191.70 million ($0.87) -116.18

Himax Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cree. Himax Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cree, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Himax Technologies has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cree has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.0% of Himax Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of Himax Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Cree shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Himax Technologies beats Cree on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices. The company also designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays; in-cell touch and display driver integration single-chip solutions; light-emitting diode driver and power management ICs; and liquid crystal on silicon micro-displays for augmented reality (AR) devices and head-up displays for automotive industry. In addition, it offers digital camera solutions, including complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors and wafer level optics for AR devices, 3D sensing, machine vision, and ultra-low power smart sensing, which are used in various applications, such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, medical devices, home appliance, and Internet of Things. The company markets its display drivers and display-related products to panel manufacturers, agents or distributors, module manufacturers, and assembly houses; and non-driver products to camera module manufacturers, optical engine manufacturers, and television system manufacturers. Himax Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tainan City, Taiwan.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc. provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications. It also provides SiC power device products, including SiC Schottky diodes, metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), power modules, and gate driver boards for electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, server power supplies, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, this segment offers gallium nitride (GaN) die, high-electron mobility transistors (HEMTs), monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs), and laterally diffused MOSFET (LDMOS) power transistors for telecommunications infrastructure, military, and other commercial applications; and custom die manufacturing services for GaN HEMTs and MMICs. The LED Products segment provides blue and green LED chip products for video screens, gaming displays, function indicator lights and automotive backlights, headlamps, and directional indicators. It also offers XLamp LED components and LED modules for lighting applications; and surface mount and through-hole packaged LED products for video, signage, general illumination, transportation, gaming, and specialty lighting applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

