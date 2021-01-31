Reviewing Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) & Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST)

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) and Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oyster Point Pharma has a beta of -0.38, meaning that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Fate Therapeutics and Oyster Point Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics 0 2 12 0 2.86 Oyster Point Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $78.17, indicating a potential downside of 13.75%. Oyster Point Pharma has a consensus target price of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 193.02%. Given Oyster Point Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oyster Point Pharma is more favorable than Fate Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and Oyster Point Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics $10.68 million 740.35 -$98.15 million ($1.44) -62.94 Oyster Point Pharma N/A N/A -$45.71 million ($9.97) -1.88

Oyster Point Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fate Therapeutics. Fate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oyster Point Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.7% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and Oyster Point Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics -810.13% -35.51% -25.40% Oyster Point Pharma N/A -39.61% -37.68%

Summary

Fate Therapeutics beats Oyster Point Pharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. The company's NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development also includes ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; FATE-NK100 for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; and FATE-NK100 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. The company has a collaboration and option agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of two off-the-shelf iPSC-derived CAR T-cell product candidates; strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to screen for and identify small molecule modulators that enhance the therapeutic properties of genetically-engineered T-cell immunotherapies; and a collaboration and option agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It is also developing OC-01 for neurotrophic keratitis. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.