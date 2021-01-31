Reviewing CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) and Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT)

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) and Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CoStar Group and Paltalk, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoStar Group 0 0 10 0 3.00 Paltalk 0 0 0 0 N/A

CoStar Group presently has a consensus price target of $910.09, suggesting a potential upside of 1.15%. Given CoStar Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CoStar Group is more favorable than Paltalk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CoStar Group and Paltalk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoStar Group $1.40 billion 25.34 $314.96 million $9.12 98.65 Paltalk $15.28 million 0.80 -$8.38 million N/A N/A

CoStar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Paltalk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.1% of CoStar Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of CoStar Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of Paltalk shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CoStar Group and Paltalk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoStar Group 17.57% 7.58% 6.05% Paltalk -58.84% -83.77% -57.48%

Volatility and Risk

CoStar Group has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paltalk has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CoStar Group beats Paltalk on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional that covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStar Lease Comps, a solution to capture, manage, and maintain lease data; CoStar Lease Analysis, a workflow tool; and CoStar Public Record, a searchable database of commercially-zoned parcels. In addition, the company offers CoStar Real Estate Manager, a real estate and asset management, and lease accounting software; CoStar Risk Analytics, a commercial real estate risk management tool; and CoStar Investment Analysis that provides market research, consulting and analysis, portfolio and debt analysis, and management and reporting services, as well as STAR Report that offers benchmarking and analytics for the hospitality industry. Further, it provides apartment marketing sites, such as Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Apartamentos.com, WestsideRentals.com, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com and ForRentUniversity.com; LoopNet Premium Lister and LoopNet Signature Ads for commercial real estate professionals; Realla, a commercial property listings and data management platform; LandsofAmerica, LandAndFarm, and LandWatch online marketplaces for rural land for sale; and BizBuySell, BizQuest, FindaFranchise online marketplaces for operating businesses for sale. CoStar Group, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Paltalk Company Profile

Paltalk, Inc. operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure business communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number. It also provides technology development and related services; and professional services. The company was formerly known as PeerStream, Inc. and changed its name to Paltalk, Inc. in May 2020. Paltalk, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

