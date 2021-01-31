Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revance is a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company. The company is developing a portfolio of products for aesthetic medicine and underserved therapeutic specialties, including dermatology and neurology. Revance’s science is based upon a proprietary TransMTS® peptide technology, which when combined with active drug molecules, may help address current unmet needs. Revance’s initial focus is on developing daxibotulinumtoxinA, the company’s highly purified botulinum toxin, for a broad spectrum of aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia and has the potential to be the first long-acting neurotoxin. The company holds worldwide rights for all indications of RT002 injectable and RT001 topical and the pharmaceutical uses of the TransMTS technology platform. “

RVNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

RVNC opened at $25.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.01. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $34.62.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.72% and a negative net margin of 5,818.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $789,888.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,723.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $130,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

