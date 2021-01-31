Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 438 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $11,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $87.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.57. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $99.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

