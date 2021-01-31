Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,420 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,087,543 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.34% of F.N.B. worth $10,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in F.N.B. by 29.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,812,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,019 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in F.N.B. by 128.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,699,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,912 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 173.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,808 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 581.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 883,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 753,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 31.2% in the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,104,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,270,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mary Jo Dively acquired 3,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,517 shares in the company, valued at $433,355.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

