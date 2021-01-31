Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Corning were worth $11,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Corning by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 242,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,737,000 after buying an additional 56,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Corning by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 112,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GLW opened at $35.87 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.17.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

In related news, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $209,586.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,852.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $123,883.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,425. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

