Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $9.51 Million Stock Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $9,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $784,419.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total value of $135,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,098 shares of company stock worth $1,517,010 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MXIM. Barclays boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

Shares of MXIM opened at $87.71 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.77.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

