Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $11.17 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $11,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in American Water Works by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in American Water Works by 19.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,338 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in American Water Works by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in American Water Works by 1.6% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $159.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.23 and its 200 day moving average is $150.14.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

