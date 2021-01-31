Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Shares Down 5.7%

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) shares fell 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.44 and last traded at $23.10. 978,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 944,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.49.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REZI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.85 and a beta of 2.62.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar purchased 6,666 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 7.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

