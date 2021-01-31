Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Monro, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Monro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monro’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get Monro alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist cut their price target on Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $58.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. Monro has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.18.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNRO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monro by 190.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Monro in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Monro by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Monro by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.