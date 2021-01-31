Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) released its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 25.45%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $36.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Republic Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $44.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.72. The firm has a market cap of $754.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Republic Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

In other news, Director David P. Feaster acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $49,137.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,700 shares of company stock valued at $62,160. 51.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

