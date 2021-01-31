Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $200.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Repligen has a 52-week low of $78.41 and a 52-week high of $226.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $94.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total transaction of $3,716,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,327 shares in the company, valued at $47,068,156.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.69, for a total value of $137,256.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,144,805.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,245 shares of company stock worth $5,104,778 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Repligen by 685.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Repligen in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

