Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Renasant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Renasant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Renasant has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $39.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNST. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Renasant by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after purchasing an additional 36,609 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Renasant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $602,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Renasant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Renasant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Renasant news, CFO James C. Iv Mabry purchased 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $811,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 60,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,088.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $26,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,712.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

