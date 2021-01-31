Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) fell 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.94 and last traded at $3.10. 4,960,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 5,869,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

Several research firms have weighed in on MARK. Zacks Investment Research cut Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Remark from $4.25 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $308.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 3.34.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Remark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Remark during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Remark by 421,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Remark by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 78,612 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Remark by 758.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Remark during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Remark Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

