Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 421,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,393 shares during the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum makes up 3.6% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $50,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 41.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.2% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 65,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,370,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,806,000 after acquiring an additional 38,615 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

NYSE:RS traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $116.08. The stock had a trading volume of 565,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,716. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.36. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $70.57 and a 12-month high of $135.33.

In related news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,167,127.50. Also, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 9,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total value of $1,110,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,321.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,013. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

