Regent Investment Management LLC Has $494,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.2% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 86,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.9% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.8% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 51,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 131.1% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 194,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 110,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

