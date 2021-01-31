Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $503.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $559.65. The firm has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $328.13 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,616. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $527.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. FIX upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.32.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

