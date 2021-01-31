Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Bought by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments raised its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,343,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,391 shares during the quarter. Regency Centers comprises 1.1% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. PGGM Investments owned 3.15% of Regency Centers worth $243,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Real Estate Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,400,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers stock opened at $47.18 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $64.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 174.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REG shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.85.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Alan Todd Roth sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $128,169.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $494,300.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,733 shares of company stock worth $5,819,078. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

