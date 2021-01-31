ReddCoin (RDD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $81.84 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $81.84 million and $6.31 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 159.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,793.19 or 1.00176538 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00024502 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $308.95 or 0.00943767 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.19 or 0.00309129 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00195791 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002482 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002003 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00028747 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003576 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

