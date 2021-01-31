Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Recro Pharma in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Recro Pharma stock opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72. Recro Pharma has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $19.21. The stock has a market cap of $74.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) sold 18,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $59,691.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 701,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,223.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPH. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the third quarter worth about $32,000. XTX Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 60.0% in the third quarter. XTX Markets LLC now owns 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the second quarter worth about $56,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Recro Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Recro Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 56.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

