Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Scotiabank

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 82.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Real Matters from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Real Matters from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Real Matters stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

