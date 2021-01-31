Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Price Target Cut to C$28.00

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on REAL. TD Securities cut their target price on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$36.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$28.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark cut their target price on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.63.

TSE:REAL opened at C$16.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.90. Real Matters Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.01.

In other news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.29, for a total transaction of C$57,869.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,667,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$70,742,737.14. Insiders have sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $852,015 in the last three months.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

