Reach plc (RCH.L) (LON:RCH) Trading 0.5% Higher

Reach plc (RCH.L) (LON:RCH)’s share price traded up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 194.88 ($2.55) and last traded at GBX 192 ($2.51). 1,025,343 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,624,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191 ($2.50).

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Reach plc (RCH.L) in a report on Monday, November 30th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 165.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 107.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The firm has a market cap of £599.17 million and a P/E ratio of 13.43.

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for and free national and regional newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; holds events and exhibitions related to publishing activities; and provides contract publishing for football clubs and other sport-related organizations.

