Raymond James Weighs in on MAG Silver Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for MAG Silver in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03).

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MAG. TD Securities lifted their price target on MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.68.

MAG stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.61 and a beta of 1.19. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.12.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,188,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,360,000 after acquiring an additional 265,386 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 211.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 17,720 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,226,000 after acquiring an additional 89,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

