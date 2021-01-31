Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target Raised to $114.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Get Raymond James alerts:

RJF opened at $99.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $105.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.06.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 5,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $490,017.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,403.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total transaction of $1,282,677.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,689,307.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,357 shares of company stock worth $8,390,555 over the last three months. 10.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RJF. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 13.5% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 11.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.