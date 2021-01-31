Raymond James Increases Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target to $50.00

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Live Oak Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

LOB opened at $39.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.41. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $52.45.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director H K. Landis sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $609,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,659,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,374,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,950,000 after purchasing an additional 90,770 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 305,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 190,460 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,311,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 196,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 43,515 shares in the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

