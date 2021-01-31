Raymond James Downgrades Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) to Outperform

Raymond James lowered shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has C$65.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$46.50.

BLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. CSFB lifted their price target on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$49.69.

Get Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) alerts:

Shares of BLX opened at C$50.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,618.39. Boralex Inc. has a 52 week low of C$17.91 and a 52 week high of C$56.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55.

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$105.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$105.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boralex Inc. will post 0.6796349 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.