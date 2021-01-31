Raymond James Cuts Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target to $50.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MEOH. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Methanex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Methanex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.27.

Shares of MEOH opened at $33.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 2.20. Methanex has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Methanex by 42.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 25,157 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Methanex by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in Methanex by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

