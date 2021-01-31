Ravencoin Trading 45.1% Higher This Week (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 45.1% higher against the US dollar. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $197.68 million and approximately $148.66 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0246 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00048762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00068306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00134292 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.62 or 0.00909479 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,031,915,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

