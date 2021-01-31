Raven Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9,567.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $9,567.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00048939 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00133610 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00275621 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00067570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00067828 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00038983 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,370,302,193 coins.

The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol's official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

