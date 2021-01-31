Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $88.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.05.

NYSE:RL opened at $101.05 on Friday. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -80.84, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.45.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.50. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,232,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 29,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $3,337,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,152,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,419 shares of company stock worth $13,961,607. 35.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 29.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 26.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

