QV Investors Inc. Has $6.67 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

QV Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,810 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,460 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,496,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,178,352,000 after purchasing an additional 410,180 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,147,135,000 after purchasing an additional 496,922 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,138,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $513,465,000 after purchasing an additional 94,121 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.8% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,059,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $379,630,000 after buying an additional 141,122 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $168.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

