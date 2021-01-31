QunQun (QUN) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. QunQun has a market cap of $1.73 million and $167,661.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QunQun token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QunQun has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QunQun Token Profile

QUN is a token. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Token Trading

QunQun can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

