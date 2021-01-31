Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Quilter stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.81. Quilter has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $2.10.

Get Quilter alerts:

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.