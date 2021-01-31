Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Quilter stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.81. Quilter has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $2.10.
Quilter Company Profile
