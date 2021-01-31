Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $151.00 to $158.00. The company traded as high as $132.00 and last traded at $128.71, with a volume of 17858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.72.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Argus raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.41.

In other news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,697,673.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 985,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $112,298,000 after acquiring an additional 29,775 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 18,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 15.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.54 and a 200 day moving average of $120.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

