Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) Trading Down 5%

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) traded down 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.40. 2,045,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 1,622,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

The stock has a market cap of $78.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Qualigen Therapeutics by 54,247.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 313,548 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Qualigen, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system; ALAN, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; AS1411 for treating viral-based infectious diseases; RAS-F3, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

