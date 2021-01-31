Quadient S.A. (OTCMKTS:NPACY) Short Interest Update

Quadient S.A. (OTCMKTS:NPACY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 121.1% from the December 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.0 days.

Shares of NPACY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.43. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540. Quadient has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut Quadient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th.

Quadient SA provides business solutions for customers through digital and physical channels worldwide. It operates through Customer Experience Management, Business Process Automation, Mail-related Solutions, and Parcel Locker Solutions segments. Its Customer Experience Management segment enables companies to design, manage, and provide omnichannel and personalized software solutions for customer experience management for enterprises.

