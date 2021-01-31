Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives $165.52 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.86.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Qorvo from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Qorvo from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $230,736.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,874,325.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $185,281.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,555,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,437 shares of company stock worth $1,598,857. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 994.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 743,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,942,000 after buying an additional 675,719 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 285.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 804,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,946,000 after buying an additional 595,827 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 136.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 981,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,633,000 after buying an additional 567,088 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 239.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 502,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,759,000 after buying an additional 354,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 115.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,902,000 after buying an additional 248,503 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QRVO traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $170.88. 2,833,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,231. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.66. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $191.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Qorvo will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.